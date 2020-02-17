Mooreabbey Milers AC: Gold for Cummins and O'Donoghue at the Munster Indoors

Munster Senior And Masters Indoors

The Munster juvenile, senior and master indoor track and field took place over 2 days last weekend in Nenagh County Tipperary. On Saturday Ben Coughlan, Willie O'Donoghue and Mary Louise Ryan ran in the 3,000m indoors and a great day it was for our trio as Ben Coughlan who was running his first indoor race and Willie O'Donoghue no stranger to track running took gold in their races while Mary Louise Ryan coming back to the track took silver in hers. The following day Willie O'Donoghue was back in Nenagh with field extraordinaire Larry O'Grady. Willie was taking on the 800m and 1,500m while Larry was competing in the shott putt, long jump, high jump and weight for distance. Larry took silver in the shott putt, long jump, high jump and bronze in the weight for distance.

On the track Willie finishing just outside the podium in 4th place in the 800m and claimed the silver in the 1,500m.

Juvenile (indoors)

Also down in Nenagh were the Kinnane brothers who competed in the U9 and U10 juveniles events. In the long jump Cormac finished joint 4th while Gearoid finished 17th in a massive field of jumpers. The boys also ran in the 60m sprint, in this Cormac finished 4th in his heat and Gearoid finished 5th in his.

Slí Gaeltacht Mhúscraí Ultra And Half Marathon

The ultra followed in the footsteps of O'Sullivan Cam Beara, the route follows the march he took with 1,000 followers who were being chased from West Cork after defeat at the Battle of Kinsale. After much debate during the week it was decided that the event would go ahead. IMRA advised the route would be challenging and the toughest of ultra runners and hardy souls only need apply and by were they right. In unmercyful weather conditions Kevin Lenihan braved the ultra while Paul O'Brien, Dariusz Gazdowicz, Paddy O'Shea, Paddy Bourke, Denis Ryan, Tom Blackburn, Marie O'Shea, Martina Moloney, Jason Collins and John Hayes took on the half (27k).It wasn't a day for the faint hearted as the wind and rain made navigating difficult with parts of the course more like a swimming pool than mountain race. Kevin finished 15th overall in the ultra in a time of 9.27.57 with Tom Blackburn claiming 2nd in the half.

North Munster Schools Cross Country

Patrick Holian competed in the the North Munster schools last Thursday finishing 21st in his race. Unfortunately this is where the schools cross country journey ends for Patrick as he finished just outside the qualifying ranks.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coaches. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

Teenage Training

Tom's Teenager Training is currently running between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally on Monday nights. The training is open to all teenagers however they must register with club for insurance purposes. Registration fee of €20 and pay as you go €1 per night for the use of lights.

The Cahir Half Marathon and Relay

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay is back for the 6th consecutive year. Starting and finishing in the historical town of Cahir, Co.Tipperary on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11am. €25 early bird price for individual in the Half & also €25 per relay team (2 members). Substantial prize money: 1st €500, 2nd €300, 3rd €150 male & female. €100 for 1st mixed relay team, for 1st male relay team & for 1st female team. Cash prizes for age categories also. AAI Permit granted, accurately measured. Entry fee includes chip timing, medal, physio, showers and more. Register on www.runireland.com