Mooreabbey Milers AC: Moloney dares to dream while more take to the roads and hills

Connacht Championships

Back in his home provincial district last Saturday morning was Stuart Moloney guesting at the Connacht Senior Championship in AIT Athlone. Stuart coming back after a plague of injuries had an ambition to sub a 9 minute 3000m. After 15 laps of the track Stuarts dream became reality when the clock read 08.56.

Bansha Woods

There was a slight hiatus in the current weather cyclone last Sunday morning as runners headed to Bansha Woods in Tipperary, Kinsale in Cork and Adare in Limerick to take on varying degrees and distances of runs. Bansha woodland has an extensive forest road network that provides for some great walks/runs, situated on the eastern end of Slievenamuck Hill. Deeper into the forest you will find Moore’s Rock, a promontory that offers beautiful views of the Galtee mountains and the rich farmland that lies at the base of the Glen of Aherlow. On Sunday last Race Director was club member and Chairperson Patricia Ryan who had help from club members Denis Ryan, Robert Cunningham, Jason Collins, Jane Griffin, Paddy O'Shea, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Martina Moloney, Paddy Bourke, Damien Holian and Lynda Hynes. Patricia choose an 8.5k loop to send club members Tom Blackburn, Jason Collins, Willie O'Donoghue, Dariusz Gazdowicz, Damien Holian, Martina Moloney, Grainne Blackburn, Niamh Blackburn, Gerard Griffin, Ray Muarry, Mandy Parslow, Mary Hinchy, Mike Carey and Michelle Carey off on. Tom Blackburn finished 3rd overall with Jason Collins taking a top 10 finish while Martina Moloney finished 2nd lady.

We had 9 juveniles who ran in the junior and kiddies race in MMRA Munster Trail League in Bansha Woods today. Ruairí Cunningham was 1st in the junior race with his brother Ryan claiming 2nd. In the kiddies race we had Cormac, Gearoid and Aisling Kinnane, Nessa and Doireann Moloney and Kitty and Tessa O'Dwyer.

Pictured below Mooreabbey Milers at the Bansha Woods MMRA trail run last Sunday morning

Adare 10k

2020 was the 26th running of this Limerick's premiere road race. The Adare 10k which was hosted and organised by West Limerick A.C. The race started and finished in Adare town and took in a loop to to the North-West of the picturesque town.

A tough 10k course on quiet country roads. Out for the club taking on this one we had Liam Lewis and Mary Magner.

Kinsale 10 Mile

Two ladies took to the start line of the Kinsale 10 mile last Sunday morning Marie O'Shea and Mary Pyke. The race was set in the beautiful surrounds of Kinsale County Cork, organised and hosted by Riverstick-Kinsale AC and Kinsale Triathlon Club. After a fast downhill start, the going was pretty flat until about 2.5 miles. From there there was a gradual climb with a few dips up until they reached Ballynamona Cross Roads at 5.3 miles. After that there was a gradual downhill for about two miles so this section was fast. Then the two ladies were back on the flat at 7.5 miles and on to an uphill finish at the very end.

Tramore Duathlon

One brave lady took to the roads last Saturday morning to Tramore County Waterford for the WTC duathlon. Michelle Carey firstly took on a 5k run then it was a quick change and on her bike for an 18k cycle then it was back to her feet on the ground for a final 3.5k run to finish it out.

Condolences

The club would like to extend its sincerest sympathies and condolences to the family of Catherine Hogan our dear friend and club member on her untimely passing. May she rest in peace.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coaches. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

Pictured below some of the Mooreabbey Milers juveniles that ran in Bansha Woods last Sunday morning

Teenage Training

Tom's Teenager Training is currently running between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally on Monday nights. The training is open to all teenagers however they must register with club for insurance purposes. Registration fee of €20 and pay as you go €1 per night for the use of lights.

The Cahir Half Marathon and Relay

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay is back for the 6th consecutive year. Starting and finishing in the historical town of Cahir, Co.Tipperary on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11am. €25 early bird price for individual in the Half & also €25 per relay team (2 members). Substantial prize money: 1st €500, 2nd €300, 3rd €150 male & female. €100 for 1st mixed relay team, for 1st male relay team & for 1st female team. Cash prizes for age categories also. AAI Permit granted, accurately measured. Entry fee includes chip timing, medal, physio, showers and more. Register on www.runireland.com