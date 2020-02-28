ATHLETICS
Six Dundrum AC athletes compete at the Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships with great results
Dundrum AC's Orla Ryan, Kate Ferncombe and Millie Kelly at the Munster Juvenile Indoors in Nenagh
ADARE 10K
The very popular Adare 10k was held on Sunday, February 23 in Adare, Co Limerick. We had 6 athletes compete in a large competitive field of runners. First home for the club was 24th Dymphna Ryan in 37:11. A fantastic run from Dymphna who fought off fellow Tipp athelte Siobhan O'Doherty to finish 2nd Lady. Following closely was Linda Grogan in a fantastic new PB of 37:56 and finished 4th Lady. A fantastic result to have two if our athletes finish in the Top 4 Women in a competitive race. Next we had PJ Collins 44:31, Claire Ryan 55:06, Elaine Murphy 1:01:08 and Naoimh Dooley 1:06:20.
Pictured below Dundrum AC's Elaine Murphy, Claire Ryan and Naoimh Dooley at the Adare 10k
MUNSTER JUVENILE INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships for the U/12 to U/19 age groups was held on Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23 in Nenagh. We had 6 athletes competing and had some great results. On Saturday Kate Ferncombe competed in the girls U/16 800m and ran a super race to win the Gold in a fine time of 2:29. Orla Ryan also had a great run to be 6th in 2:36. Millie Kelly ran in the Girls U/15 800m and finished 5th in a time of 2:48. Molly Dunne ran a fine race in the Girls U/13 600m but was out of the medals. Laura Hales qualified for the semi finals of the Girls U/12 60m by finishing 2nd in her heat in 9:61 a fine performance. Laura also competed in the 60m Hurdles on Sunday. Orla Ryan also competed on Sunday winning Silver in the Girls U/16 1,500m in 5:16. Shane Buckley again ran a super race in the Boys U/15 800m winning Gold in a great time of 2:11. Well done to all who competed.
