Thurles Crokes athlete Gillian Ryan wins her first trophy with the club

Leugh 7km road race for Down Syndrome Tipperary

We had 1st female and 3rd over all finisher Gillian Ryan who proudly won her first trophy. This race was her first race last year where she came 10th. Back she returned this year to win it in a time of 29 minutes. A PB of 7 minutes 14 seconds on last year's time. Just goes to show Gillian's dedication and hard training put in since last year. A well deserved win today and many more to come from this great lady. In 2nd place for the ladies Eileen Ely. Next we had Noel Kennedy, Denis McCullagh and Carmel Fitzgibbon. Well done everyone.



Munster 4 mile Championship

In Waterford our club men headed for the Munster 4 mile Championship. Our four athletes competed in all three categories all within the one race, Novice, Senior and Master. Here William Hughes, Denis Shanahan, John Russell and John Treacy were out in the blue and white club colour’s.



Lough Boora 10k

Last Saturday evening Laura Carey took part in the Lough Boora 10k night run. Here Laura had a great run finishing 2nd lady over the distance. Well done Laura.



Country juvenile

The Country juvenile indoors takes place this coming Sunday, March 15 with some of our young athletes heading to compete.



County Road

All athletes hoping to compete in the coming Senior, Intermediate and Master County Road please let Madeline know for entry.