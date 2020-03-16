Irish Life Health National Master’s Indoor Championships 2020

On March 8, 2020, the National Master’s Indoor Championships took place at AIT International Arena, Athlone. There was good representation from the county.

Starting with the sprints, in the M35 60m, Richard Phelan Carrick on Suir AC finished in 3rd position in a time of 7.65. In the M55 60m, Niall Kelly Nenagh Olympic AC finished in 4th position in a time of 8.62 while in the same heat Raymond Power of Moyne AC finished in 7th position in 9.56. In the M70 60m, Bernard O'Neill Clonmel AC finished in 2nd place in a time of 9.16. In the M85 60m, Patrick Naughton of Nenagh Olympic AC was 1st with a time of 14.35.

In the W35 60m, Bernadette Spillane of Moyne AC finished 3rd in a time of 9.00 while in the W40 60m, Aileesh Loughnane Templemore AC finished in 10th position. In the W60 60m, Hazel Galloway of Clonmel AC finished in 2nd position in a time of 9.99.

In the men’s 200m M55, Raymond Power of Moyne AC placed 7th in his heat in a time of 31.83. The women's 200m W35, Orla McDonald Templemore AC placed 2nd in a time of 29.57 while in the same heat, Bernadette Spillane Moyne AC finished in 5th position with a time of 30.56. In the W50 category, Sinead Tynan Moyne AC finished in 4th position in a time of 34.63. In the W60 category, Hazel Galloway Clonmel AC finished in 1st place in a time of 36.07.

The men’s 400m, W55 category saw Raymond Power Moyne AC finish in 4th position in a time of 1.15.30 while in the M60 section, Martin O'Brien Templemore AC came home in 5th place 1.30 76. The women’s 400m saw W35 Bernadette Spillane of Templemore AC finish 3rd in 1.08.10 while in the W50 Sinead Tynan Moyne AC also finished in 3rd place 1.15.26.

Finishing up the sprints with the 4 × 200m relay, the W35 Moyne AC team of Bernadette Spillane, Elaine Smith, Edel Delaney and Sinead Tynan came home in 5th position in a time of 2.20.18.

In the men’s distance, 3000m M40, Stuart Moloney of Mooreabbey Milers AC came home in 1st position in a time of 8.58.80. In the M50 category, Conor Fleming Clonmel AC was 5th in 10.32.53. In the M55 category, Michael Moore Dundrum AC was 3rd in 10.40.26 while in the same heat, Willie O'Donoghue Mooreabbey Milers AC was 4th in 11.24.80.

In the walks M35, Ross Alexander of Coolquill AC was 1st in 15.03.62. In the M55, John Laste Clonmel AC was 2nd in 19.10.80. In the M60, Martin O'Brien of Templemore AC was 1st in 21.57.90.

In the men’s long jump M35, Richard Phelan of Carrick on Suir AC finished 2nd with a jump of 5.47. In the M40, Danny Meaney of Templemore AC was 1st with 5.39. In the M55, Niall Kelly Nenagh Olympic AC was 3rd in 3.82. In the M60 section, Larry O'Grady Mooreabbey Milers AC was 3rd with 3.58. In the M85, Patrick Naughton Nenagh Olympic AC was 1st with 2.18. In the women’s long jump W35, Marissa Hayes Templemore AC was 2nd with 3.38.

In the men’s high jump, we had two athlete’s compete. In the M60 category, Larry O'Grady of Mooreabbey Milers AC was 2nd with a height of 1.30. In the M80, Patrick Naughton Nenagh Olympic AC was 1st with 1.00. The women’s high jump W35, Catherine Madden Nenagh Olympic AC was 1st with a height of 1.45 while in the W50 Sinead Tynan Moyne AC was 3rd with 1.25.

In the men’s shot put O50-O59 6kg M55 section, Edmund Dwyer Moyne AC finished in 7.80. In the O60-O69 shot put 5kg M60 section, Larry O'Grady Mooreabbey Milers AC finished 2nd in 10.70. In the O70-4kg section, we had two athlete’s compete. In the M70, Bernard O'Neill Clonmel AC was 6th with 7.77 while in the M85 Patrick Naughton Nenagh Olympic AC was 1st with 7.90. In the weight for distance category for master men, M55 Edmund Dwyer Moyne AC was 2nd with 6.89. Larry O'Grady Mooreabbey Milers AC was 3rd 6.55 in the M60 section while in the M85 Patrick Naughton Nenagh Olympic AC placed 1st with 3.62.

In the women’s shot put W35-40-45 category, W35 Genevieve Rowland Templemore AC was 1st with 8.84. In the same section, Marissa Hayes Templemore AC was 3rd with 8.57 while Catherine Madden Nenagh Olympic AC was 5th with 6.74. In the W40 section Naomi Morrissey Moyne AC finished in 4th place with 7.23. In the master women weight for distance category, W35 Genevieve Rowland Templemore AC was 1st with 6.33 and Marissa Hayes Templemore AC was 3rd with 4.73. In the W40 section, Naomi Morrissey Moyne AC was 1st with 5.76.

Also, in the senior women’s weight for distance 28lbs category, Genevieve Rowland Templemore AC finished in 4th position with 6.08.

Congratulations to all athletes who made the trip to Athlone to compete.