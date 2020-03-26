The glory days of Mooreabbey Milers AC

Mooreabbey Milers AC was founded just under a decade ago by the most talked about man in the athletics circles Tom Blackburn and has since grown from strength to strength. The club is now host to 109 members, 52 adult and 58 juvenile members. Registering with the Tipperary county board 8 years ago saw members spread their wings and now compete at county, provencial, national and international championships as well as the fundraising runs, fun runs and trail/mountain runs.

The club boasts 7 international medalists, 5 in the world mountain won by Tom Blackburn, Michael 'Curley' Cunningham (RIP), Gerard Griffin, Robert Cunningham and Patricia Blackburn and 2 in the cross country won by Stuart Moloney and Willie O'Donoghue.

The club also has 7 national medalists and 2 national IMRA titles across the road, track, mountain and cross country some aclaming multiple medals across many disciplines all won by Michael 'Curley' Cunningham (RIP), Tom Blackburn, Stuart Moloney, Barry Hartnett, Larry O'Grady, Willie O'Donoghue, Damien Holian and Kieran Lees.

Provincial and county is where the Milers silverware cabinet begins to heave. From novice B, to Novice, to Intermediate, to senior, all genders all ages from 18 to 60+ compete. Gold, silver and bronze has been won and worn by many as well as our over 35s and our over 50s having laid claim to many cups over the years, the county novice B cross country, the county senior cross country, the over 50 county road and cross country, Munster over 50 Road champions and over 45 county road champions to name just a few.

Our juveniles are now also willing to participate in county, provincial and IMRA Munster events with many of them frequently bringing medals to the table to prove that the future of the club is in good hands.

We've ran 5k & 10ks, miles upon miles, halfs & marathons and to those crazy few ultras. From fun runs to championship to road, track & field not forgetting the hardy cross country and challenges of the mountains. We've welcomed future milers and said goodbye to dear kin. We've organised, RD'd, stood in sun, wind and rain, made & baked sandwiches, buns and cakes. We've helped, encouraged and travelled near and far but most importantly we've drank tea and laughed together after every single race and those days will come again.

Follow guidelines, stay safe, protect yourself and stay tuned. New members are always welcome.