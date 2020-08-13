Athletics Ireland Field Event festival and Le Cheile track meet

Field Event Festival 2020

This field event was held at the Morton Stadium, Dublin on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

In the mens high jump junior category, Joseph McEvoy of Nenagh Olympic AC placed 4th with a jump of 1.95. In the same category club mate Darragh Miniter placed 5th with a jump of 1.85.

In the mens pole vault junior category, Ben Connelly of Nenagh Olympic AC placed 7th with a jump of 3.20.

In the junior women’s triple jump, Grace Fitzgerald of Tipperary Town AC placed 5th with a jump of 10.58.

In the mens discus junior category, Sean Carolan of Nenagh Olympic AC threw 46.28 finishing in 2nd position in the group and 1st junior male.

The mens hammer throw junior section saw Azuolas Vernele of Templemore AC with a distance of 50.12, finishing in 3rd position in the group and 2nd junior. Also in the junior section, Brian Naughton of Nenagh Olympic AC threw 37.59 to finish 9th in the group and place 6th junior. In the senior section, John Dwyer of Templemore AC placed 4th in the group and 2nd senior male with a throw of 49.13.

In the mens javelin junior category Joseph McEvoy of Nenagh Olympic AC threw 44.31 to finish 7th in the group and 4th junior.

Finally, in the junior mens shot putt (7.26 kg), Sean Carolan of Nenagh Olympic AC finished in 1st place with a throw of 14.85.



Le Cheile Track Meet

The Le Cheile track meet took place on Friday, August 7, 2020.

In the senior men’s 100m, Darragh Miniter of Nenagh Olympic AC placed in his heat with a time of 11.91.

In the senior womens 800m, Ailbhe O Neill of Nenagh Olympic AC placed 7th in her heat with a time of 2.22.35.

The mens senior 5000m saw Evan Fitzgerald of Clonmel AC finish in 1st place in a time of 15.19 81. Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC placed 6th with a time of 16.23.08.

Moving onto the long jump, Grace Fitzgerald of Tipperary Town AC placed 3rd with a jump of 5.03 in the senior women’s category while in the men’s senior category Adam Dooley of Templemore AC finished 2nd with a jump of 6.20.

National Juvenile Championships

These championships which were due to be held on the 29th/30th of August 2020 for u17, u18 & u19 have been cancelled.

Also the combined events for u14, u15, u16 & youths which were due to be held at Morton Stadium on September 12 and 13, 2020 have also been cancelled.

This is due to the ongoing pandemic.