Moyne AC to have four representatives at upcoming National Junior Track & Field Championships

These championships take place next Saturday, September 5, in Santry in Dublin and it is great to see the club having four representatives. Jack Hickey competes in the 200mts, Rachel Butler in the 400mts, Katie Bergin in the 100mts and 400mts and Leona Maher our youngest competitor at 15 years of age in the 100mts and 400mts. The 400mts is a new challenge for these athletes and one that they will relish as the competition will surely bring out the best that they have to offer. We wish them all the very best of luck.