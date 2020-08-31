Moyne AC athletes head to Santry for the National Masters Track & Field Championships
Moyne AC athletes l-r; Sinead Tynan and Ber Spillane
Santry is the venue on Sunday next September 6, for these championships with three of our athletes donning the green and gold to represent the club at the event. Ned Dwyer competes in the Weight for Distance, Ber Spillane in the 400mts and Sinead Tynan in the High Jump. All three have been consistent performers for the club at national level and Sunday should be no exception. We wish them all the very best.
