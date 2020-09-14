Moyne AC return to Juvenile training

Our thanks to our juveniles, coaches, and parents on a successful return to training last week. This training is solely devoted to the upcoming cross-country season and it is great to see the number of athletes who have committed to competing with the club. All athletes have now been accommodated into pods and we hope they will make an effort to attend as much as possible over the next couple of weeks as the first event, the even age championships, take place on Sunday, October 4, in Newport.

Covid-19 Procedures

With Covid-19 still very much with us this is a timely reminder for all club members, be they either juvenile or senior. Each time you are using the facility, either individually or as a group, you are reminded to fil out our health questionnaire and forward to our Covid Officer, Mark Dunne. The link to this form can be found on any of our What’s App group forums.