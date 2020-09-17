Moyne AC achieve great results at the National U/20 Track & Field Championships

National U/20 Track & Field Championships, Santry. Left to right: Katie Bergin, 100m and 400m. PB 400m 60.56secs, Jack Hickey, 200m. Leona Maher, 100m and 400m. Well done to Katie, Jack and Leona, training during lockdown helped all three achieve pb’s during a very short track and field season. Looking forward to 2021

Club Lotto

Winners this week include Kate Harrison, John & Ester Hogan & Eileen Wall. Thanks to everyone for their continued support.

Fixtures

October 4, County Even Age Juveniles & Novice – Newport.

October 11, County Uneven Age Juveniles & Intermediate – Turnpike, Two-Mile-Borris.

October 18, Munster Even Age Juveniles, U/23 & Novice – Turnpike, Two-Mile-Boris.

October 25, County Juvenile Relays, U/23 & Masters – Thurles.

November 1, County Senior & Junior – Clonmel (TBC).

November 8, Munster Uneven Age Juveniles, Junior & Senior – Clarecastle, Co. Clare.

November 15, County Juvenile “B” & Novice “B” – Galbally.

November 29, Munster Juvenile “B”, Intermediate & Masters – Cork (Venue TBC).