Moyne AC achieve great results at the National U/20 Track & Field Championships
Moyne AC athletes Katie Bergin, Jack Hickey and Leona Maher
National U/20 Track & Field Championships, Santry. Left to right: Katie Bergin, 100m and 400m. PB 400m 60.56secs, Jack Hickey, 200m. Leona Maher, 100m and 400m. Well done to Katie, Jack and Leona, training during lockdown helped all three achieve pb’s during a very short track and field season. Looking forward to 2021
Club Lotto
Winners this week include Kate Harrison, John & Ester Hogan & Eileen Wall. Thanks to everyone for their continued support.
Fixtures
October 4, County Even Age Juveniles & Novice – Newport.
October 11, County Uneven Age Juveniles & Intermediate – Turnpike, Two-Mile-Borris.
October 18, Munster Even Age Juveniles, U/23 & Novice – Turnpike, Two-Mile-Boris.
October 25, County Juvenile Relays, U/23 & Masters – Thurles.
November 1, County Senior & Junior – Clonmel (TBC).
November 8, Munster Uneven Age Juveniles, Junior & Senior – Clarecastle, Co. Clare.
November 15, County Juvenile “B” & Novice “B” – Galbally.
November 29, Munster Juvenile “B”, Intermediate & Masters – Cork (Venue TBC).
