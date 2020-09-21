Women in Sport webinar as part of European Week of Sport 

Reporters

Reporter:

Reporters

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Women in Sport webinar as part of European Week of Sport 

Women in Sport webinar as part of European Week of Sport 

As part of European Week of Sport, Athletics Ireland’s Women in Sport webinar “Developing Ireland’s Fastest Woman – The Journey with Shane McCormack” takes place on Friday next, September 25 at 6.30pm via Zoom. Shane coaches Ireland’s fastest sprinter Phil Healy. For anyone interested in registering for the webinar, the website is www.form.jotform.com/202534068830351