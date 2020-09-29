Mooreabbey Milers AC: Cross Country makes a welcome return

Welcome news came through last week from the Tipperary County Board after appointing a Covid 19 officer that the proposed schedule of cross country races will go ahead.

The schedule for the upcoming cross country is races are:

Sunday, October 4 - County Even Age & Novice in Newport (Newport AC)

Sunday, October 11 - County Uneven Age, Junior & Intermediate in the Turnpike, Two Mile Borris (Moycarkey Coolcroo AC)

Sunday, October 25 - County Juvenile Relays & Novice "B" in Thurles (Thurles Crokes AC)

Sunday, November 1 - County Senior in Clonmel (Clonmel AC)

Sunday, November 15- County Juvenile "B", U23 & Masters in Galbally (Mooreabbey Milers AC)