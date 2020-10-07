Moycarkey Coolcroo AC enjoy a successful day of running at Cross Country Championships

October 4 in Newport we had the County Novice & Even Ages Cross Country Championships thanks to landowners Linda and Seamus Carew. The Club had a very successful and enjoyable day of running despite the cold wind and conditions everyone gave spirited performances with the club earning 15 individual medals and 2 team podium finishes. A Top 10 finish in juvenile cross country earns you a hard-earned medal and on this day we were blessed to have a number of athletes achieve that feat. Club got off to a great start in the girls u10s race with a win for Leah O'Connell in 1st place, Sarah Tye 4th, Triona Heffernan 10th. All in the top 10, well done Girls.

In the boys U10s Dara Crosse lead home the club in 5th, Cian O'Donnell 7th and Philip Ryall 24th Well done guys. In the girls U12 race Aoife O'Donnell won gold in 1st place, Ruth O'Connell won bronze in 3rd, Siobhan Carr 14th, Eimear Fogarty 24th, Emma Hayes 25th all ran well combining to win the Bronze Medals in the Team event. In the boys U12 Race Sean Sheehan led home the club in 4th place, Harry Sheppard 5th, Rory Crosse 6th, Oscar Caffrey 12th, Jamie Connor 13th and Darragh Coman 14th. Well done boys another great team performance here from the club saw them winning the Silver medals. Next race was the girls U14 3,000m here Sophie Coughlan 5th, Elizabeth Tye 6th both ran well together and finished inside the top 10. In the boys U14 Dáire O'Donnell ran well too over the 3km distance earning himself a Silver medal in. In the girls U16 Aoibheann Fogarty was our last competitor of the day running well over 4,000m finishing inside the top 10 in 6th place and adding another medal to the clubs tally on the day. Well done to all our Juveniles who ran bravely and with gusto. The running was not over for the day quite yet as we had the Trio of John Fogarty 28th place, Tiernan O'Donnell 37th, Paul Bowe 40th representing the club in the Men's Novice Cross Country race over 6,000metres. Well done men.

Thanks to Robert Healy for live coverage of the event on his youtube page which had live commentary too from John Moore of Dundrum AC and John Flynn of Moyne AC.

Very best of luck to all in the County Intermediate and Uneven Ages Cross Country on Sunday, October 11 held in the Middlepiece at the Turnpike Two Mile Borris.

Pictured below: Boys U16 County Tipp Cross Country podium finishers 2020 in Newport last Sunday October 4: Charlie Tobin Newport AC 3rd, Diarmuid Moloney Nenagh Olympic 1st, Dáire O'Donnell Moycarkey Coolcroo 2nd