Disappointment for Mooreabbey Milers athletes as cross country schedule postponed

Sunday, October 11 should have been Intermediate cross country results day, but due to the government's announcement last Monday week to move all counties to level 3 restrictions all current scheduled cross country dates have been postponed until further notice. As you all know level 3 means no large outdoor gatherings or events. Let's all buckle down and do our part in the hopes we can get our county back to level 2 with the hopes of the reinstation of events and we can get back out on the field.

The cross country season had gotten off to a great start in Newport the weekend before last with the clubs men's A team taking home the silver medal our mens B team finishing in 5th place and our ladies had falling just short of a podium place in 4th position.

Training will continue as long restrictions allow from 7pm to 8pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights for adults and Monday night for juveniles. The framework incorporates the 15 per pod system, social distancing and for contact tracing pre booking is essential through our online booking system for current members. Newbies are always welcome, so should you have an interest in joining us at our training sessions please message us via our social media page Mooreabbey Milers AC on facebook and we will point your running shoes in the right direction.