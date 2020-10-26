Training continues at Moyne Athletic Club

Moyne Athletic Club will continue with training each Tuesday and Friday night at 7.30pm. Pods of 15 were already in place with all our athletes and coaches observing all the rules and regulations. While the Level 5 restrictions are in place, the club is not able to take on any further athletes. A reminder also, that the health questionnaire must also be completed prior to each session and again our thanks to the parents for continuing to observe this. Only individual training for seniors is permitted and we hope all members using the track observe this regulation and complete the health questionnaire prior to attending the facility. Now more than ever we need to be extra vigilant.