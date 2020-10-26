Moyne AC member completes Virtual Dublin City Marathon
Congratulations to club member Brian Carroll who completed the virtual Dublin City Marathon on Sunday last in a time of 3.48.24. Joining him over the entire distance was David Russell whilst other club members ran various distances with him throughout the 26.2 miles, all the while observing social distancing. Brian certainly hit his target of a sub four-hour marathon.
