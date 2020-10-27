Mooreabbey Milers AC: Level 5 strikes again!

Just as some normality was returning to the country the rise in Covid 19 positive cases turns it all on its head and we were cannon-balled into a semi lockdown status again with serve restrictions being put in place for all. Again senior athletics was one of the first to be dropped.



Adult Training

As we all know by now adult training has been put on the back burner for the next few weeks bar the few that find themselves in the elite section. Within the club we have implemented "a running buddy" idea. Under level 5 you can exercise with someone from one other household within your 5km radius so pick up that phone and organise a run keeping all best practise guidelines in mind. Mind yourself and take care of each other by checking in with each other, hopefully the adults will be back training together in a few short weeks.



Juvenile Training

A committee zoom meeting was held on Friday night to discuss everyone's concerns and views on the continuance of juvenile training. Several points of view were discussed and the club are happy to announce that juvenile training will continue on Monday nights with some self imposed guidelines. We are now unfortunately unable to take on more juvenile members for the rest of 2020. We will be open to applications again in January 2021 and we will discuss that closer to the time. That means training will be for club members only whilst we remain in level 5. We will continue to operate in pods of 15 made up of 13 children and 2 adults. With the large amount of children in the field we will be trialling a drop and go system to help minimise extra activity in the area and advise that there is a well lit path that travels around the village should the parents wish to use while waiting whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines. This will all be monitored on a weekly basis as we want to keep everyone safe. We know how much the children love getting out and burning off that extra energy and we as a club know how important it is for their mental health, wellbeing and keeping a routine for them.