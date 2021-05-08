The Michael Curley Cunningham Virtual 4 Mile on May 14 in aid of Milford House

Lockdown ‘3’ came to an end last Monday night week for our younger members when juvenile training returned with a bang.

Our preliminary night saw 4 pods of 13 children plus a fully qualified coach and one adult helper descend on the community field in Galbally and the fun and frolics got under way running off all that extra energy that the children had bottled up over the past few months.

The new training programme began with ‘week one getting back to fitness’

We need to stress the importance of not attending training if unwell or if anyone in the household is awaiting test results or have been told to isolate or restrict movement

Training will continue to be monitored and best guidelines will be practised.

We have been over whelmed by the response we have had for the return to juvenile training in recent times. Current government guidelines state that children can only be trained in pods of 15 which has to include the coach. Due to this and the amount of qualified coaches available any Monday night we are unfortunately at capacity for juvenile intake currently.

Please feel free to leave us your contact details by messenger or email and once guidelines change and pod capacity can increase we will be in touch with you.

Adult Training

Good news also came last Thursday night at 6 o clock when Micheal Martin stood on the steps of government buildings and announced the path ahead plan which includes a date for return to outdoor training in pods of 15 for our senior and master athletes.

Following a committee zoom meeting last night the club will return to formal training on Tuesday, May 11 at 7pm in the Community Field in Galbally.

The Michael Curley Cunningham Virtual 4 Mile

This year on Curley’s 4th anniversary away from home we will be running a virtual 4 mile in honour of our dear friend. Our chosen charity partner this year is Milford Hospice, so if you would like to give a donation in Curley’s memory follow the link and add in the notes section “in Curley’s memory”. https://www. milford carecentre.ie/donate-now/

You can run your four miles individually or as part of a relay team anywhere at any time on Friday, May 14.

Please send us your photos/selfies of your run and/or donations for our remembering Curley collage.