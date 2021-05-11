Mooreabbey Milers support Darkness Into Light

Last Tuesday night saw the hunger disappear and the banquet begin, as senior club members returned to athletic activity in the community field in Galbally in pods of 15. After a 5-month drought these enthusiastic runners were overjoyed to return.

Teenage athletes age ranging *16 to 18 years only * are welcome to participate in senior training on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm once they are a 2021 registered member.

Darkness Into Light

Some club members had an early morning alarm last Saturday as they arose before the dawn to support Pieta House. The dusk to dawn 'Darkness Into Light' walk has been a date to save for thousands of people across the country over the last few years. With Covid restrictions continuing to impact public events, the annual Darkness into Light event took place on Saturday last the 8th of May 2021 with participants asked to complete the 5km walk or run in their own time/bubble while adhering to public health guidelines.



Pieta first opened its doors in Lucan, County Dublin in 2006. Since then they have seen and helped over 58,000 people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm. Fifteen centres now operate with five outreach service across Ireland. Pieta employs over 200 therapists and administration staff with the demand for the service ever increasing. Pieta’s three main pillars of practice are prevention, intervention and postvention. Darkness Into Light is a flagship fundraiser, an event that is almost entirely organised by the amazing volunteers and continues to go from strength to strength. Hundreds of thousands of people wake in the small hours of the morning to take part in Darkness Into Light.



Pieta states "Hope is something we strive to give each person who comes to us in their time of need. We help them feel more hopeful about the future as we continue to tackle the grave issue of suicide and self-harm in Ireland. Hope is something we strive to give each person who comes to us in their time of need. We help them feel more hopeful about the future as we continue to tackle the grave issue of suicide and self-harm in Ireland".



Michael Curley Cunningham Virtual 4 Mile

This year on Curley's 4th anniversary away from home we will be running a virtual 4 mile in honour of our dear friend. Our chosen charity partner this year is Milford Hospice, so if you would like to give a donation in Curley's memory follow the link below and make sure to add in the notes section "in Curley's memory".

www.milfordcarecentre. ie/donate-now/



You can run your four miles individually or as part of a relay team anywhere at any time on Friday the May 14th.

Please send us your photos/selfies of your run and/or donations for our remembering Curley collage.



Juvenile Training



We have been overwhelmed by the response we have had for the return to juvenile training in recent times. Current government guidelines state that children can only be trained in pods of 15 which has to include the coach. Due to this and the amount of qualified coaches available any Monday night we are unfortunately at capacity for juvenile intake currently.



Please feel free to leave us your contact details by messenger or email and once guidelines change and pod capacity can increase we will be in touch with you.