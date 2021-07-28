County athletics road race titles for Tipperary's Sharon Cantwell and Paul Minogue

The picturesque village of Ballyneale greeted athletes from all over the County last Sunday for the County Intermediate road Championships.



These Championships were hosted by Carrick on Suir and great credit to Barry Torpey and his team for ensuring that both races were well organised. It was great to see the Club colours of all the Clubs worn by all their members, a lovely spectacle.

Very warm weather greeted the athletes as they participated in their events. The women’s 4k race got underway with athletes from Moyne, Dundrum, Carrick on Suir and Clonmel going to the start line.



The race was started by County Chairman, Billy Purcell and soon a group of three athletes set the pace and that group consisted of Cailin Napier of Clonmel, Patricia Ryan of Dundrum and the eventual Champion, Sharon Cantwell of Moyne. These three athletes shared the lead as they meandered around the quite roads of Ballyneale.



They were still together as they entered the village and with 200m to go to the finish line it was all to play for. In the end it was Sharon Cantwell of Moyne who crossed the finishing line 1st in 15 mins 41 secs with Patricia Ryan of Dundrum a very close 2nd in 15 mins 44 secs and Cailin Napier winning the Bronze medal in 15 mins 46 secs.



Well done to these three athletes for producing a brilliant race in such very warm conditions. For the record Aisling English of Clonmel was 4th in 16 mins 36 secs with Karen Coughlan of Dundrum 5th in 17 mins 3 secs and Jennifer Quinlan of Clonmel was 6th in 17 mins 33 secs.



With three athletes in the top Six, Clonmel AC added this Cup to the Novice won recently in Moyne with their team of Cailin, Aisling and Jennifer, a complete new team from the one that won the County Novice team title, great strength in depth at the moment in the Clonmel Club.



The Silver medals were won by the combined effort of the Dundrum team of Patricia, Karen and Laura McCarthy Armstrong who was 10th in 18:39. The Bronze medals tussle was a tight affair as both Carrick on Sir and Clonmel B teams finished on 30 points, great competition. The Carrick on Suir team of Emer O Brien 7th in 17:47, Tina Walsh 11th 18:53 and Nicola Fitzgerald 12th 19:05 won the Bronze medals on count back. Their 3rd scorer finished in front of Clonmel AC 3rd scorer. This was a brilliant performance by the Carrick on Suir team as it is great to see them back competing at County level again.



The men’s 8K race got underway and here the early lead was shared by Aaron O Donnell of Carrick on Suir and the eventual Champion, Paul Minogue of Clonmel AC. At around 3k, Aaron took up the pace and opened a slight lead on Paul. As they came back into the village with a lap to go Aaron still had that slight lead over Paul and they were well clear of the chasing pack led by Dermot Power of Carrick on Suir and Nigel O Flaherty of Clonmel.



As the leaders approached the 6k mark, Paul edged in front with Aaron in close contact. As they came back into the village with 200m to go to the finishing line, Paul had a good lead and held on despite a late challenge by Aaron with Paul being crowned Champion in 26 mins 11 secs and Aaron capturing the Silver medal in 26 min 17 secs.



Dermot Power of Carrick on Sir maintained his strong pace to win the Bronze medal in 27 mins 39 secs. For the record Nigel O Flaherty of Clonmel was 4th in 27 mins 52 secs with Kieran Lees of Mooreabbey Milers 5th in 28 mins 6 secs and John Russell of Thurles Crokes 6th in 28 mins 9 secs.



The team event was between three Clubs, Clonmel, Mooreabbey Milers and the host Club Carrick on Suir. In the end the Clonmel team of Paul, Nigel, Cormac Healy 11th 30:16 and Joey Feery 13th 30:34 won the Gold medals and were crowned County Intermediate Champions, thus completing a rare County Intermediate Inter Club Champions Men’s and Women’s Double, well done to everyone involved.



The Silver medals were won by the Mooreabbey Milers team of Kieran Lees, Barry Hartnett 8th 29:10, Tom Blackburn 10th 30:15 and Willie O Donoghue 12th 30:18. The Carrick on Suir team of Aaron, Dermot, Eugene O Keeffe 15th 30:50 and Thomas Finn 17th 31:17 won the Bronze medals.



County Junior and Masters Road Championships

The next County road event is the County Junior and Masters Road Championships set for Clerihan, hosted by Clonmel AC on Sunday 8th August. Here the programme includes 3k for Junior Men and Women as well as Master Men and Women athletes over 65, with three to score on all teams. Then we will have the Masters Women and Men over 35 to over 60 6k race. Here it will be three to score on the Women’s over 35 and over 45 teams with four athletes to score on the men’s over 35 and three athletes to score on the Men’s over 55 teams.



