County junior and masters road race championships set for this weekend

The County Junior and master’s Road Championships will take place in Clerihan next Sunday, hosted by Clonmel AC.



Here the programme includes 3k for Junior Men and Women as well as Master Men and Women athletes over 65, with three to score on all teams. Then we will have the master’s Women and Men over 35 to over 60 6k race. Here it will be three to score on the Women’s over 35 and over 45 teams with four athletes to score on the men’s over 35 and three athletes to score on the Men’s over 55 teams.



Competition will be keen in all the categories. Athletes are reminded to park in Clerihan Community Field carpark on the Clonmel Road, where race numbers will be given out. Athletes can then jog down to the start of both races which is near the Clerihan Community Hall entrance. All Athletes and officials are reminded to fill out the Covid Questionnaire that is available on the Tipperary Athletics website. This has to be filled in and submitted prior to their attendance.



Back to the two races. In the 3k event we will have both Junior and athletes over 65 participating and hopefully there will be a good response from all the Clubs. The Masters 6k race will see both Men and women over 35 and under 65 competing. This event usually attracts a very good attendance and competition should be very competitive in all the various age categories. Athletes are reminded to keep socially distance prior to the race and they will be call to the starting line a minute before their race starts.



County Senior Road Championships

These Championships will take place in Dundrum on Sunday 22nd August. The Women will race over 5k while the Men’s distance is 10K.