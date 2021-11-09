Search

Dundrum athletics club notes

Munster Juvenile B Cross Country Championships

Dundrum athletics club notes

Dundrum AC's U11 Boys at the Munster Uneven Age Juvenile Cross Country Championships in Turnpike on Sunday, October 31

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The Munster Juvenile "B" Cross Country Championships were held in Castlelyons, Co Cork on Sunday, November 7. We had 29 juveniles compete.  In the Girls U9 we had Julie Morrissey winning Silver, she was followed by 8th Ellen Maher and 15th Bella Curling.

All 3 girls were on the County team that won Silver.  In the Boys U9 we had 6th Ewan McGlinchey who was on the County team that won Silver. In the Girls U11 we had Taylor O'Toole who won Bronze, she was followed by 40th Molly Butler, 44th Katelyn Shanahan, 45th Mia McCormack and 72nd Emma Morrissey.  The club team placed 4th and Taylor, Molly and Katelyn were on the County team that placed 4th. In the Boys U11 we had 83rd Billy Kilmartin, 93rd Aaron Kelly, 96th Darragh Kelly, 109th Michael Farrell and 133rd Patrick Ryan.

Billy and Aaron were on the County team that placed 5th.  In the Girls U13 we had 12th Anna Butler, 16th Clodagh Kilmartin, 19th Alice Butler, 41st Anna Ryan, 83rd Clodagh Ryan and 85th Nollaig Kilmartin.  Anna Butler, Clodagh, Alice and Anna Ryan won Silver in the club team event and all 4 were also on the County team that won Silver to. 

In the Boys U13 we had 44th Conor O'Donnell and 75th Oisin O'Neill. Conor was on the County team that won Silver.  In the Girls U15 we had 25th Ruby Maher, 26th Emma Kingston, 29th Molly Anna Dunne and 36th Brid Quirke. The 4 girls won Bronze in the club team event and Ruby, Emma and Molly were on the County team that won Silver.  In the Boys U15 we had 19th Evan Burke. In the Girls U17 we had Paula Quirke having a fine race to place 4th. In the Boys U17 we had 13th Tadgh O'Donnell.  Well done to all our juveniles.


MUNSTER SENIOR CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS 
The Munster Senior Cross Country Championships were held in Turnpike on Sunday, October 31. In the womens race over 6km we had one athlete compete. Dymphna Ryan had a strong race to place 4th and was second scorer on the County team that won Silver.  In the mens race we had 6 athletes compete over 10km.  First home for the club was 15th Kevin Moore, he was followed by 35th Martin Keane, 38th Dermot Hayes, 43rd Ruaidhri Devitt, 48th Rob Hogan and 50th Jim Hally. The club team of Kevin, Martin, Dermot and Ruaidhri placed 5th. Kevin was on the County team that won Bronze.

Full notes in this week's Tipperary Star 

