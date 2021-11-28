Moycarkey Coolcroo AC notes

Harry Sheppard and Sean Sheehan Moycarkey Coolcroo who represented Tipperary at the All Ireland Juvenile Even Ages cross country in Santry, Dublin last Sunday, November 21
These National cross country championships took place from Santry, Dublin last Sunday November 21st with all athletes competing selected by their respective counties, it was a great honor to have two runners representing club & county.
In the Boys U12 race we had Sean Sheehan running a great race in 37th place overall out of 171 and was the second scorer on the Tipp team that came 7th county. In the Boys U14 we had Harry Sheppard also running a very good race in 120th out of 160 runners and was 5th scorer on the Tipp county team.
Very well done to both Sean & Harry, Anyone that has run or witnessed and All Ireland cross country knows the ferocious pace that these races take off at in such large numbers it can be a baptism of fire but can add great experience to an athlete to which they will benefit from in years to come.
