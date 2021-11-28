Moyne Athletics Club news and fixtures

What an honour it was for our three young athletes on Sunday last as they travelled to Santry in Dublin for the staging of the National Juvenile Cross-Country Championships. Only the elite juvenile athletes from around the Country get to compete having qualified via regional championships and for Ciara Joyce (121st U/12), Olive Spillane-Leane (159th U/12) and Adam Phelan (129th (U/16) it was a memorial occasion. With huge fields in all events, it was a learning experience for our athletes and an occasion to savour and all three certainly enjoyed the occasion and can be rightly proud of their races. Well done everyone and many thanks to the parents for travelling in support.

County Secondary Schools Cross Country

Congratulations to all our club athletes who took part in the County Tipperary Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships held last week in Thurles. They represented their schools with pride and success came the way for many of them.

Juvenile Training

Except for the following athletes, Mary Cussen, Aaron Moore, Michael O’Mahony, Adam Spillane-Leane, Adam Phelan, Bill Cussen and Jack Flanagan, juvenile training has been called off until Friday 3rd December. Our young athletes have been racing over the past number of weeks and deserve a short break from activity. Hope to see you all back on resumption on 3rd.

Adult Training

With the dark winter night upon us, the club are organising adult group training on Monday and Wednesday nights at 7.30pm on the track. Any of our senior ladies and men who are interested in please come along at this time. Light will be turned on for these sessions.

Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday 19th November was John Fitzgibbon, Thurles. The draw takes place each Friday night at 8.30pm following juvenile training and is live on our Facebook page – Moyne Athletic Club. On-line options are available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and tickets can also be purchased in Quinlan’s, Moyne. Thanks to all who continue to support each week. All proceeds are used to support our athletes and in the upkeep of our facilities.