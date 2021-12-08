Moycarkey Coolcroo AC notes and fixtures

Aoibheann Fogarty Moycarkey Coolcroo, ran as part of the Tipperary U17s team at the All Ireland Uneven Ages Cross Country Championships in Gowran Co.Kilkenny last Sunday, December 5
All Ireland Uneven Ages XC
Aoibheann Fogarty was our sole representative running in these All Ireland cross country championships held in Gowran, Co Kilkenny last Sunday December 5th Aoibheann competed in the Girls U17 race wearing the blue & gold for Tipperary she completed the 4000metre distance in 18:39 and was 6th scorer on the TippCounty team that placed 8th Well done Aoibheann.
Jingle Bells 5k
Shane Mullaney competed in this 5km road race which was celebrating its 30th anniversary held in the Phoenix Park in Dublin it had a large entry of 1044, Shane came in 162nd place in a time of 17:46.
Club Membership
This now up for renewal for 2022, forms are available on the front of our facebook page for new & existing members Many thanks.
Road Race
Clonmel AC are hosting their annual St Stephens Day 4 Mile road race on December 26th entry is online only at www.itsyourrace.com
Raffle
In aid of equipment for Two Mile Borris NS tickets available online @ www.idonate.ie/raffle/tmb21
Students James Purcell, Thomas Regan, Caroline Kearney and Carol Fitzgerald of Munster Technical University and student Dylan Peters at the careers fair
