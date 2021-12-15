Dundrum Athletics Club - Report

The Tipperary women at the All Ireland Novice Cross Country Championships in Gowran, Co Kilkenny
ALL IRELAND JUVENILE UNEVEN AGE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
The All Ireland Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships were held in Gowran, Co Kilkenny on Sunday, December 5. We had 8 juveniles competing. In the Boys U11 we had Albert Maher having a great race to claim Bronze, he was followed by 60th Rocco Julian, 81st Jesse Julian, 113th Micheal Farrell and 136th Sean Buckley. The club was 7th team of 19. Albert was on the Munster team that won Gold. In the Girls U17 we had 19th Kate Ferncombe and 42nd Orla Ryan. Both were on Munster scoring six that won Bronze. Millie Kelly had to pull up to an injury flaring up on her. Well done to all competing so well at such a high standard of competition.
ALL IRELAND NOVICE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
The All Ireland Novice Cross Country Championships were held in Gowran, Co Kilkenny on Sunday, December 9. Dymphna Ryan who is in fantastic form placed 6th overall in 14:31 over the 4km course.
KILKENNY CITY HARRIERS MEDIEVAL 1 MILE
The Kilkenny City Harriers Medieval 1mile was held on Friday, December 10 in Kilkenny. Dymphna Ryan who is on flying form won the womens race in a fantastic time 4.58. Great run to break the 5 minutes.
Several other Irish racecourses will be added in the coming months, with the ultimate ambition of having all Irish racecourses onboard with the Rewards4Racing programme
The camper supervan that North Tipperary Hospice Movement is raffling to raise funds will be touring the county this weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.