Search

15 Dec 2021

Dundrum Athletics Club - Report

All Ireland Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships

Dundrum Athletics Club - Report

The Tipperary women at the All Ireland Novice Cross Country Championships in Gowran, Co Kilkenny

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

ALL IRELAND JUVENILE UNEVEN AGE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS 
The All Ireland Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships were held in Gowran, Co Kilkenny on Sunday, December 5. We had 8 juveniles competing.  In the Boys U11 we had Albert Maher having a great race to claim Bronze, he was followed by 60th Rocco Julian, 81st Jesse Julian, 113th Micheal Farrell and 136th Sean Buckley. The club was 7th team of 19. Albert was on the Munster team that won Gold.  In the Girls U17 we had  19th Kate Ferncombe and 42nd Orla Ryan.  Both were on Munster scoring six that won Bronze. Millie Kelly had to pull up to an injury flaring up on her. Well done to all competing so well at such a high standard of competition.


ALL IRELAND NOVICE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS 
The All Ireland Novice Cross Country Championships were held in Gowran, Co Kilkenny on Sunday, December 9. Dymphna Ryan who is in fantastic form placed 6th overall in 14:31 over the 4km course. 


KILKENNY CITY HARRIERS MEDIEVAL 1 MILE
The Kilkenny City Harriers Medieval 1mile was held on Friday, December 10 in Kilkenny. Dymphna Ryan who is on flying form won the womens race in a fantastic time 4.58.  Great run to break the 5 minutes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media