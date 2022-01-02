Dundrum athletics club news and fixtures

Dundrum AC's women who won Gold in the O35 team event at the County Masters Cross Country Championships in Thurles
MSD 4 MILE
The MSD 4 Mile was held in Clonmel on Sunday, December 26. We had 9 club athletes compete. First home for the club was Kevin Moore who fought for his place to finish 3rd on the podium in a fantastic new PB time of 18:59. Next we had 16th Dymphna Ryan 21:56 who also had a superb race to finish 1st Woman. Also racing we had 38th Michael Ryan 24:23, 47th Michael J Ryan 25:06, 52nd Michael Moore 25:27, 69th Tish Ryan 26:28, 78th Jim Hally 26:54, 86th Karen Coughlan 27:13 and 187th Louise Moore 32:22.
COUNTY MASTERS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
The County Masters Cross Country Championships was held on Sunday, December 19 in Thurles. We had 11 athletes compete. In the women's race we had 4 compete over 4km. Dymphna Ryan won the race overall and also won Gold in the 040. Karen Coughlan was 3rd overall and won Silver in the O40. Catherine Fogarty was 7th and Mairead Julian 9th and won Bronze in the 045. The O35 team of Dymphna, Karen and Catherine won Gold. In the men's race we had 7 compete over 7km. First home was 18th Dermot Hayes, he was followed by 25th Paudie Coen, 35th Michael Moore who won Gold on the O60, 40th Jim Hally, 41st Rob Hogan and 50th John O'Brien. The team of Dermot, Michael Moore and Jim won Bronze in the O50 team category.
Juvenile Golfer of the year at Dundrum Golf Club Ellen Browne been presented with the O'Neill Cup by Sponsor Des O'Neill
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.