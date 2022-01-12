Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club

Search

12 Jan 2022

Club Membership for 2022 is now due (fee is €20)

Start of the Annual Clonmel AC 4 Mile Road Race held on December 26 (Moycarkey Coolcroo AC) PHOTO JOHN D KELLY

Club membership for 2022 is now due (fee is €20) for new members and current members for renewal, Payment can be made online, links are available at the top of our facebook page forms can be emailed to moycarkeycoolcrooacsecretary@gmail.com.

Please note that athletes will be need to be registered if they intend to compete in any upcoming County, Munster or National events, Many thanks for your support.


Upcoming Fixtures
County Senior & Masters Indoor Championships. Sunday January 16, 2022, in Nenagh Indoor Stadium.
Closing date for entries is Friday the 14th of January @ 6pm. The 6th Annual North West Indoor Games on January 22 in the National Indoor Arena, Abbotstown, Dublin. Closing date is midnight on Saturday January 15. Events catering to Juvenile Ages 10 years up to Senior & Masters Age Groups, athletes can compete in up to three events full list of events & further info can be found on Tipperaryathletics.com .

