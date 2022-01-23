Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club

L/R: Mossy Bracken and Paddy Cummins Moycarkey Coolcroo, David Sheehan Nenagh Olympic, Michael Ryan & Martin Keane Dundrum AC & John Fitzgibbon Thurles Crokes AC
Juvenile Training Returns
Juvenile training is back outside from our club field in Littleton on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, please note athletes must be registered for 2022 see club facebook page for more information.
Participants of the 1,500m and 3,000m waiting for the start at the County Indoor Track and Field Championships held in Nenagh Olympic arena on Sunday January 16, included Mossy Bracken and Paddy Cummins Moycarkey Coolcroo, David Sheehan Nenagh Olympic, Michael Ryan & Martin Keane Dundrum AC & John Fitzgibbon Thurles Crokes AC, all pictured above.
