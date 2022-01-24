Dundrum Athletics Club news and fixtures

COUNTY MASTERS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships were held on Sunday, January 16 in Nenagh. We had three athletes compete. Catherine Fogarty made her debut to the indoor track. She competed in the O40 300m and won Silver in 56.27. She also competed in the O40 3,000m and won Gold in 6.02.39. In the mens O40 3,000m we had two compete. Martin Keane won Silver in 10.46.50 and Michael Ryan won Bronze in 11.03.02. Well done to all who competed and on their medals.



TRAIN IN A SAFE ENVIRONMENT

We as a club would like to express our condolences to Ashling Murphy's family and friends. Due to the nature of her passing we understand their is a lot of upset, anger and fear.



For anybody who is feeling unsafe while out exercising alone, we just want to highlight that you can train safely with other people within our group. Monday and Thursday nights we have Fit4Life training at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall. This training suits all abilities from walkers upwards. Tuesday night a group of athletes meet at the track in Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipp Town for a speed session. This suits runners with an ability to run 50 mins or under for 10k or 30 mins or under for 5k races.



Long runs every Sunday at 9.30am in the duck pond. The loop will be ran anticlockwise. So if you show up late if you run clockwise you will find the group. You can drop in and out to suit what distance you want to do.



All club members are added to a WhatsApp group that suits their abilities. Here you can pop up a message to see if anybody is free for a run outside of these training sessions.