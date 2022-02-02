Search

03 Feb 2022

Dundrum athletics club notes and fixtures

The Newcastle 5k was held on Sunday, January 30

Dundrum AC's Tish Ryan who got a new 5k PB and was 4th Woman and 1st Woman O40 at the Newcastle 5k

Tipperary Star Reporter

02 Feb 2022 4:46 PM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

NEWCASTLE 5K
The Newcastle 5k was held on Sunday, January 30. We had three athletes compete over a challenging enough course with a long uphill at the start and the finish also on a hill. First home for the club in a fantastic 4th was Colm Bradshaw in 17:51.  Next we had 21st Paudie Coen 19:39 and 24th Tish Ryan 19:53 in a fantastic new PB. She was also 4th Woman and 1st Woman O40.  


RAHENY 5 MILE
The 38th AXA Raheny 5 Mile was held on Sunday, January 30 in Raheny, Dublin.  Kevin Moore had a great race to place 11th in 25:44. His time would of been much faster only for an error made on the course which lead to the athletes having to run an extra 500m. 

