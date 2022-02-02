Dundrum athletics club notes and fixtures

Dundrum AC's Tish Ryan who got a new 5k PB and was 4th Woman and 1st Woman O40 at the Newcastle 5k
NEWCASTLE 5K
The Newcastle 5k was held on Sunday, January 30. We had three athletes compete over a challenging enough course with a long uphill at the start and the finish also on a hill. First home for the club in a fantastic 4th was Colm Bradshaw in 17:51. Next we had 21st Paudie Coen 19:39 and 24th Tish Ryan 19:53 in a fantastic new PB. She was also 4th Woman and 1st Woman O40.
RAHENY 5 MILE
The 38th AXA Raheny 5 Mile was held on Sunday, January 30 in Raheny, Dublin. Kevin Moore had a great race to place 11th in 25:44. His time would of been much faster only for an error made on the course which lead to the athletes having to run an extra 500m.
