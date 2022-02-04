Moyne Athletics club notes and fixtures

National Masters Indoor Track & Field Success for Sinead



These Championships took place on Sunday, January 30, in Athlone and what a huge day it turned out be for Sinead Tynan who was running in the W50 1,500mts. Five athletes toed the line at this level and what a competitive race it turned out to be with less than 5 secs separating the top three athletes at the finish. Sinead set out her stall at the start, never wavering in her quest for glory and after completing just over 7 laps of the indoor arena she crossed the line in a time of 5.38.27 which saw her take the National Silver Medal. A huge effort from Sinead and one richly deserved.

Congratulations Sinead on your medal performance.

Ber Spillane was our second athlete in action in this event and despite not coming away with any silverware she put in two great performances. In the W40 60mts she claimed 7th place with a time of 9secs even while turning out again for the 400mts where she was unlucky not to medal finishing 4th in 1.08.10. Well done Ber on your competitive performances.



Irish University Indoor Track & Field Championships

Athletes from across the Country converged on Athlone on Saturday 29th January with club athlete, Katie Bergin, representing IT Carlow, taking part in the 60mts and 200mts. Picked to run in semi-final 3 of the 60mts event she finished 4th overall in a time of 8.02 secs which was just short of earning a place in the final. In the 200mts she ran in the second heat clocking a time of 25.93 to finish 2nd but again was agonisingly short by just hundreds of a second from claiming a spot in the final. Some consolation came her way in that this time is a new 200mts record for IT Carlow. Well done Katie on your performances and record.



Club AGM

The AGM of the club takes place on Thursday night next, 3rd February at 8pm in the club meeting room. We expect to see all our officers in attendance and any member of the club over 18 years of age is also more than welcome to attend as indeed are the parents of our juvenile athletes.

The committee that run the club do so in a voluntary capacity and are elected at the AGM. This is the one meeting where changes can be introduced so if you have any ideas, please feel free to attend. New blood is always welcome and if there are any adults willing to put their name forward as an officer or committee member please get in touch with our club secretary, Kate Harrison, before Thursday night. This is your club as much as it is the elected officers.



Christmas Morning Charity Mile

The proceeds of the 2021 Christmas Morning Charity Mile were formally handed over to this year’s recipients, Moyne Community Café and Shop, last week. Members of the Committee were present following training on Friday night and thanked the club for their assistance and generous donation which came to €1,460. The club also acknowledges and thanks all those who contributed to this fundraiser.

Munster Juvenile U/14-U/16, Junior, U/23 & Master Indoor Track & Field Championships

These indoor championships take place in Nenagh on Saturday and Sunday next, February 5 and 6, and all athletes from the club competing in these championships are wished the very best of luck.



Resumption of Training

The club will resume full training this week. All athletes returning and new athletes must have their 2022 registration paid prior to attending training. Parents can contact Michelle Percy our club registrar for the link to renew membership or for new membership. Training nights are Tuesdays and Fridays from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday, January 28, was Josephine Flynn. Winning amount €127. On-line options are available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and tickets can also be purchased in Quinlan’s, Moyne or at any training session. Thanks to all who continue to support each week.