Dundrum Athletics Club notes and fixtures

Dundrum AC's women all smiles after running the popular Dungarvan 10 Mile. L/R: Mairead Julian, Claire Ryan, Karen Coughlan and Rebecca Lenehan
DUNGARVAN 10 MILE
The popular Dungarvan 10 Mile was held on Sunday, February 6. The conditions were quite winding and blustery. We had 6 athletes compete. First home for the club was Michael J Ryan 1:03:45, he was followed by Karen Coughlan 1:12:04, Graham Butler 1:12:31, Mairead Julian 1:19:24, Rebecca Lenehan 1:23:43 and Claire Ryan in a new PB of 1:30:00.
CAPPAWHITE GAA FUNDRAISER
Cappawhite GAA held a fundraiser run on Sunday, February 6. There was a 6k and 10k race. Paudie Coen and Colm Bradshaw ran in the 6k and Micheal Moore and Ben English ran in the 10k
MUNSTER MASTERS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Munster Masters Track and Field Championships held on Saturday and Sunday, February 5 and 6 in Nenagh. We had 3 athletes compete over the two days. On Saturday we had Martin Keane win Silver in the men's O40 3,000m in 10:02:03. Michael Moore also won Silver in the men's O60 3,000m in 11:39:04. On the Sunday Dymphna Ryan won Gold in the women's 1,500m in 4:56:49. She was also the fastest 1,500m woman across all categories on the day.
