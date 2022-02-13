Search

13 Feb 2022

Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club

Annual General Meeting

Mossy Bracken MCAC approaching the finish line at the John Treacy 10 Miler in Dungarvan last Sunday February 6

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

13 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Annual meeting
Our Annual General Meeting takes place on Tuesday, February 15th at 7pm Venue= Moycarkey Community Sports Center Littleton: Parents, members & senior athletes are all welcome to attend.


Club Results
Mossy Bracken had a great run in Dungarvan last Sunday, Feb 6th at The John Treacy 10 Mile road race coming in 12th place out of 2430 runners, and taking 12 mins & 15 seconds off his previous best time of 66:22 which he ran at the County 10 Mile in September 2021 Well done Mossy

Sincere Sympathies
Sympathies to the Darmody Family Newhill Two Mile Borris on the passing of Seamus, Shep Darmody RIP.
Seamus ran as a juvenile with the club, In 1974 he came 3rd at a county U13s cross country championship leading the club home to the team gold that day alongside Liam Bergin, Eamon Ryan & PJ Ryan, Seamus was a great character with a warm heart & smile, Condolences to his family, neighbors & friends, Ar dheis de go raibh a h-anam dílis.


Quote of the Week: ''At the end of the day We are human beings, Success and Failure are a part and parcel of our lives'' - Hima Das - Indian Sprinter

