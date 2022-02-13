Moyne Athletics Club news and fixtures

Moyne AC

Day 1: Munster Juvenile U14 – 16 Indoor C'ships 2022 – Bronze for Alana

Once again Nenagh Olympic hosted the provincial championships over the weekend where on the Saturday we had the first outing of the year for our juvenile athletes.



Reiltin Morrissey got her indoor season off to a good start where she finished 8th in the Girls U14 Shot put final with a throw of 7.25m. Sarah McGinley was next in action at the U15 Shot where she threw 7.95m to finish in 5th place.

On the inside track we had several athletes competing in the 800mts. Ruth Phelan represented the club in the U14 event in a time of 2:57.37. Ruth’s cousin, Alana Spillane put in a huge effort in securing the bronze in the U15 event in a time of 2.39.83. Also competing U/15 were Emma & Kate Delaney, competing in their first Munster competition with Emma timed at 3.03.18 and Kate 3.18.27. In the Boys U16 we had 3 representatives, Jack Flanagan (2.25.57), Adam Spillane Leane (2.26.34) and Adam Phelan (2.47.35). Well done boys!



Jack Flanagan doubled up on the day and competed in the U/16 Long Jump with his best jump on the day marked at 4.55.

Well done to all the athletes who represented the club so well.



Day 2: Munster Junior, U23, Senior & Master indoor Championships 2022 – Medals to the fore

Day 2 ended up being an excellent day for Moyne A.C where club records were broken, and great competitive action took place across the day in all disciplines. Today firmly marked the return to athletes as the atmosphere throughout the day was electric!!



Moyne got off to a great start with Ber Spillane kicking things off in the first of 3 of her events on the day in the Masters 400mts. Ber won in good fashion in a time of 1.09.16. Ber then took the blocks for the 60m where a dip to the line saw her clinch the sliver in 9.14. She then concluded her day in the 200m where she clocked 31.39 and won the title! Well done, Ber.



Leona Maher clocked 8.52 in the Junior 60m. Then we had Katie Bergin who ran a superb heat in the 60m running a pb and bringing down the club record to 7.89! Katie then finished 5th in the final in 7.94 to win the Munster U/23 title. She was back soon after for the 200 where she ran 25.82 to win a second Munster U/23 title, another good run going in the right direction.



Sharon Cantwell, Lisa Quinlan, and Aisling Maher competed in the 1,500m which turned out to be a very competitive event. Sharon gave a good performance in finishing 3rd in the senior category in 5.11.37. In addition, Sharon competed in the 3000m on Saturday where she again finished 3rd in a time of 11:20.32. Lisa and Aisling finished in close order in a time 5.42.31 and 5.42.85.

Last event on the track for the girls was the 4x 200m relay often the highlight of the day. Leona Maher, Sharon Cantwell, Lucy Doyle, and Katie Bergin teamed up and gave a very good performance in coming away winners of the Senior event in a swift time of 1.55.36, great effort by all four girls!

We would like to thank all the officials and Nenagh Olympic for all their efforts throughout the weekend, to which the athletes are extremely grateful for.



Munster U/14-U16 Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day 2

This coming Saturday, 12th February, seven young athletes will travel to Nenagh Indoor Complex for Day 2 of the Munster Indoor Championships. We wish Eleanor Doyle (U/14 60mts), Ellen Nolan (U/15 60mts, 60mH), Dearbhla Gleeson (U/15 60mts), Laura Fogarty (U/14 LJ) and Alana Spillane (U/15 60mH) the very best of luck in their quest for Munster honors.



National Juvenile B Cross Country Championships

Castlelyons, Co. Cork stage the National Juvenile B Cross Country Championships on Sunday next 13th February with 15 club athletes travelling to compete in events from U/11 to U/17.

Kathleen Cussen, Ciara Joyce, Aisling O’Reilly, Olive Spillane-Leane, Aaron Moore, Michael O’Mahony, Jake Bowe, Cathal Guilfoyle, Dáithí Cussen, Shane O’Dwyer, Alana Spillane, Adam Phelan, Bill Cussen and Mary Cussen are all wished the very best of luck.



2022 Club Registration

All athletes training with the club should have by now renewed their 2022 club registration. If not already done so, please contact Michelle Percy our club registrar on registrarmoyneac@gmail.com for the link to renew on-line membership.

New members are always welcome and should also contact Michelle on the same e-mail.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday 4th February was Réiltin Morrissey Winning amount €135. On-line options are available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and tickets can also be purchased in Quinlan’s, Moyne or at any training session.

Thanks to all who continue to support each week.