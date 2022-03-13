Dundrum AC - Munster Novice, Senior, and Masters Road Championships

MUNSTER NOVICE, SENIOR AND MASTERS ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Novice, Senior and Masters Road Championships were held on Sunday, February 6 in Quilty, Co Clare on the Atlantic Coast. It was a dry sunny day, but quite cold with crosswinds. We had 9 athletes compete. Everyone raced over 4 Miles. Novice, Senior and Masters all ran within the one race.



In the women's race we had Dymphna Ryan defending her Munster Senior Road title that was last ran in 2020 due to Covid. Continuing with her fantastic form, she ran a superb race to finish 1st overall in 22:44 a huge clearance of 1 min and 43 secs ahead of 2nd place. This won her Gold in the Senior and O40 categories.



In the mens race we had Kevin Moore also running fantastically to finish 2nd in 19:52 and winning Silver in the Senior race. Next we had 29th Martin Keane 23:07 (18th Novice, 15th Senior and 10th O40), 39th Dermot Hayes 24:07 (24th Novice, 19th Senior and Silver in O55), 52nd Michael Moore 25:48 (31st Novice, 23rd Senior and Gold in O60), 67th Jim Hally 27:05 (39th Novice, 31st Senior and 8th O50), 80th John McCormack 28:53 (49th Novice, 10th O50), 87th Ben English 30:11 (7th O60) and 89th Liam Butler 31:59 (51st Novice and 8th O60).



Tipperary won Silver in the Novice for County Team with Martin, Dermot, Michael and Jim on the team. Tipperary won Silver in the Senior for County Team with Kevin, Martin, Dermot and Michael on the team. Tipperary won Gold in the Masters O50 with Dermot Hayes on the the team. The club team won Bronze in the Senior race with Kevin, Martin, Dermot and Michael.

The club team won Silver in the Masters O50 with Dermot, Michael, Jim and John. Fantastic running by all club members. With 2 Senior and 3 Masters individual medals, 9 County team medals and 8 Club team medals.