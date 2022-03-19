Moycarkey Coolcroo AC update for week beginning March 14

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC Men's Silver Medal winners at the County Road Championships in Ballyneale on March 13. L/R: Mossy Bracken (winner), Paddy Bowden (5th), Paddy Paddy Cummins (3rd), Paul Bowe (27th
County Interim Road Result
The Tipp Intermediate Road Championships took place last Sunday, March 13th in the quaint village of Ballyneale The club produced another stellar team performance from one and all: Mossy Bracken made it two wins from two negotiating the 8km course in a pb time of 26:04 with Paddy Cummins joining him on the podium in 3rd place in a time of 28:28, Paddy Bowden not far off the chasing pack in 5th place in a time of 29:01 and with Paul Bowe fighting to the line in 27th place in 40:38 the club captured the Silver team medals.
Well done to All County Juvenile Indoor Championships: Took place on Saturday, March 12th in Nenagh Olympic Stadium, we had a good contingent of athletes taking part we'll have a full round-up available in next week's notes.
Members of Ballingarry Tidy Towns with their award from left: Jimmy Maher, Caroline Kealy, Cllr Imelda Goldsboro and Paul Brown. Picture Joe Kenny
Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials) will start at wing back for Tipperary in their Allianz National Football League Division 4 game against Carlow at FBD Semple Stadium tomorrow.
