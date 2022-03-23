Search

23 Mar 2022

Moyne Athletics Club - Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoor Championships

It was great to see the club had athletes competing in this top tier of championship racing

Moyne AC news and fixtures

Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoor Championships


Day 2 of these championships took place in Athlone on Sunday, and it was great to see the club had athletes competing in this top tier of championship racing.

Alana Spillane competing in her first ever national indoor final ran in the Girls U/15 800mts and was undaunted by the opposition posting a time of 2.33.21 to finish 7th in her heat. Leona Maher is no stranger to competing at top level and this weekend was in action in her age group championship U/19 ladies in the 200mts coming through for 8th in her heat in 28.41. Well done to both athletes on their performances and no doubt will see a lot from them in the outdoor championships.


County Road Relay Championships
The club hosted the County Road Relay Championships on Sunday and provided three teams to the competition with all featuring in the medals. The format for the day was 3,000 x 800 x 1,500 x 800 providing great excitement for the spectators.

The team of Sharon Cantwell, Edel Delaney, Orla Healy and the final leg again run by Sharon came through for third place while the team of Lisa Quinlan, Brigid Gleeson, Aisling Maher and Ber Spillane finished fourth and won the “B” section. The men’s team of Brian Carroll, Jake Bowe, Michéal O’Mahony and Pakie Bowe finished 3rd and winning the bronze medals. Well done to all three teams. Thanks to everyone who helped beforehand in organising the event and those who stewarded on the day. Help at all our hosted events is most welcome.


Munster U/9-U/11 Indoor Track & Field Championships
The final Munster Indoor Championship takes place on Saturday next and again hosted by Nenagh Olympic at the indoor arena. The club have several athletes competing and for what is for many of them their first time competing at this level of competing and we wish all of them the very best of luck.


County Junior & Senior Road Championships
Dundrum will play host to the County Junior & Senior Road Championships on Sunday next. Entries close on 24th March and all those who are competing should give their name to competition secretary Ber Spillane by Monday evening.


Split the Bucket!
The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday 18th March was Lisa Quinlan. Winning amount €111. On-line options are available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and tickets can also be purchased in Quinlan’s, Moyne or at any training session. Thanks to all who continue to support each week.

