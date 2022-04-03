Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club - news and fixtures

Start of the Tipp Junior Road 3KM Race held in Dundrum last Sunday March 27. Photo by Susan Laste Clonmel
County Senior Road Result
These county championships took place on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Dundrum Village on March 27.
Unfortunately due to injuries and commitments, we couldn't field the 4 needed to score for a team but we had three athletes competing in the red and black let's see how they got on.
First home for the club was Mossy Bracken who made his debut for the club in this race last year improving his time by five mins and 5 seconds Mossy ran a new pb of 32:51 for 10k for 4th place overall which a huge improvement on his 12th place finish in 2021, Paddy Cummins was next home with a top 10 finish in 8th place in 35:05 improving on his last years time by 30 seconds.
Shane Mullaney was our next runner home competing in these championships for the 16th time coming in 17th place in 38:47. Thanks also to Timmy Hayden, Paul Bowe & Michael Bracken who were cheering on the lads throughout the race.
