Thurles Crokes Athletics Club recent news and competitions

Recent news and competitions

County Senior roads took place in Dundrum on Sunday March 27, well done to all our athletes who ventured out and a beautiful day for it.



Our ladies 5km scored third team Madeline Loughnane Eileen Ely Laura Carey Eileen Burke, Paula Mills Martina Ryan.



Men 10km were short one for a team with John Fitzgibbon Liam Shanahan Shane Dorney

Thanks to Dundrum Athletic Club for hosting. Fethard was the venue for the County Novice B on Sunday April 3 and another glorious day for it.



Our men's team of Paul, Noel, Liam, Liam, Denis and Shane collected a set of silver team medals on the day with a narrow margin behind the winners Templemore. Liam Shanahan also secured an individual bronze with a great run.

Well done lads great running for the club.



The National 10km took place on the morning of the 9th April in Phoenix Park. With an early 9am start on a frosty morning with blue skys and perfect running conditions. Course had a fast 5km to start, with a hilly 5km to finish. Two club athletes took up the challenge where John Fitzgibbon finished 12th overall and 1st in the 0/40 category in a great time of 33.14.



Eileen McCullagh finished 33rd overall lady and 7th in the 0/35 in 41.12.



Well done superb running.

To welcome any Ukrainian citizens to Thurles and surrounding areas Thurles Crokes with the support of our governing body Athletics Ireland, are delighted to offer our support for all Ukrainian citizens wishing to join athletics by offering free AAI membership through our registration system. Please come along to our club training any evening and talk to us about joining and getting going with your fitness goals.



We are continuing with our clothing collection to raise funds for the club if you have any items to donate lease bring along to the club any morning or evening