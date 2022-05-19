Dundrum Athletics Club takes part in Tipperary Water 10k held in Clonmel

TIPPERARY WATER 10K

The Tipperary Water 10k was held on Sunday, May 14 in Clonmel and hosted by Clonmel AC. It was a warm overcast morning for it, with a slight wind. We had 6 athletes compete. First home for the club was 14th Micheal J Ryan 36:59, he was followed by 16th Michael Ryan 38:50, 33rd Jim Hally 41:58, 34th Tish Ryan 42:02 (6th Woman), 47th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 43:50 and 55th Karen Coughlan 44:44.



MICHAEL CURLY CUNNINGHAM 4 MILE

The Michael Curly Cunningham 4 mile was held on Friday, May 12 in Galbally and hosted by Mooreabbey Milers AC in remembrance of the former club athlete. It was a nice evening for racing. We had 5 atheltes compete. First home for the club was 5th Dymphna Ryan 22:47 and was won the womens race. Dymphna is in fantastic form and a huge well done on her on win. Next we had 7th Colm Bradshaw 23:14, 22nd Paudie Coen 25:49, 24th John Kelly 25:57 and 29th Tony Delaney 26:31.



DUBLIN GRADED MEET

The Dublin Graded Meet was held on Wednesday, May 11. This is a track event. It was a wet evening, but dried up in time for the race with only a slight breeze. Kevin Moore competed in the Mens 1,500m Grade A1 race. He had a superb race to place 3rd in a new PB of 3.58.61.



COUNTY JUVENILE TRACK AND FIELD

The County Juvenile Track and Field was held on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15 in Templemore. We had 35 athletes competing. The U9 to U12 was held on Saturday and we had some good results.



The following athletes won Gold in their respective disciplines. Albert Maher in the U12 600m, Farran Ryan in the Girls U10 Turbo Javelin, Sophie O'Toole in the Girls U12 Shot Putt and Leah Shanahan in the Girls U9 Javelin. Silver medals were won by Niall Quirke in the Boys U12 600m, Elisse Kelly in the Girls U12 Shot Putt and Sophie O'Toole in the Girls U12 Hurdles. Shona Ryan won 4 Bronze medals in the Girls U9 Long Jump, Javelin, 60m and 300m.



We also had Bronze medals for Elisse Kelly in the Girls U12 600m, Julie Morrissey in the Girls U10 Long Jump, Ella Gayson in the Girls U10 Javelin, Molly Butler in the Girls U12 Shot Putt. Our Boys U12 Relay Team of Albert Maher, Niall Quirke, Darragh Kelly and Micheal Farrell won the Bronze medals as did our Boys U11 team of Tommy Collins, Billy Guilfoyle, Aaron Kelly and Sean O'Neill.

We had others who competed well but came home empty handed such as Eoghan O'Neill in the Boys U9, Isabelle Joyce, Clara Ahern, Claire Morrissey and Grace Butler in the Girls U10, Katelyn Shanahan, Sarah Guilfoyle, Aine O'Neill and Katie Collins in the Girls U11 and Mia McCormack in the Girls U12.

On the Sunday we had 9 athletes compete. Chloe O'Neill had a great day winning Gold in the Girls U14 80m, Silver in the Hurdles and 200m and Bronze in the Long Jump.

Emma Kingston won Silver in the U15 Javelin and Bronze in the Long Jump. Also competing but out of medals we had Nollaig Kilmartin, Clodagh Ryan and Belle Kelly in the Girls U13, Clodagh Kilmartin, Anna Ryan and Anna Butler in the Girls U14 and Misha Nesteruk in the Boys U14. Well done to all who competed.