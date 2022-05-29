Search

29 May 2022

Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club news and fixtures

David Ryan was in action on Monday, May 16 at the MTU Track Meet in Cork City Running 48.90 in the 400m for second place

Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club news and fixtures

Start of the Poulmucka 8km road race last Friday may 20 with Race winner Daniel Ellis Nenagh Olympic AC on left and Paddy Cummins Moycarkey Coolcroo AC who finished second

Reporter:

Reporter

29 May 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Cork City Track Meet
David Ryan was in action on Monday, May 16 at the MTU Track Meet in Cork City Running 48.90 in the 400m for 2nd Place in a highly contested and close finish in the A Race just behind Nenagh Olympics Paul White 1st who ran 48.62 and ahead of Jamie Mitchell Emerald AC who was 3rd in 48.99. Well done to David, a good preparation race for him as we approach the National Outdoor Track Season.

Road Race Results: Mossy Bracken traveled up to Enfield in Co.Meath on Tuesday 17th of May, representing the club in the Bob Heffernan & Mary Hanley Memorial 5km Hosted by Na Fianna AC, The race attracted a large turnout of 784 runners with Mossy testing himself among a fast field he had another stellar run in 15th place in a time of 15:10 which is a new personal best for Mossy.

Paddy Cummins had a very good run in the Poulmucka 8km last Friday, May 20th, he was up at the business end of the race throughout finishing in 2nd place in a time of 26:56, Well done Paddy.
MCAC Race Countdown: It's just 3 weeks to go to our 5k & 10k Road Races in Littleton on Friday June 17th at 7:30pm, Family Friendly, Walk, Jog or Run. Prizes for Top 3 Women & Men in each race.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media