Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club news and fixtures

Start of the Poulmucka 8km road race last Friday may 20 with Race winner Daniel Ellis Nenagh Olympic AC on left and Paddy Cummins Moycarkey Coolcroo AC who finished second
Cork City Track Meet
David Ryan was in action on Monday, May 16 at the MTU Track Meet in Cork City Running 48.90 in the 400m for 2nd Place in a highly contested and close finish in the A Race just behind Nenagh Olympics Paul White 1st who ran 48.62 and ahead of Jamie Mitchell Emerald AC who was 3rd in 48.99. Well done to David, a good preparation race for him as we approach the National Outdoor Track Season.
Road Race Results: Mossy Bracken traveled up to Enfield in Co.Meath on Tuesday 17th of May, representing the club in the Bob Heffernan & Mary Hanley Memorial 5km Hosted by Na Fianna AC, The race attracted a large turnout of 784 runners with Mossy testing himself among a fast field he had another stellar run in 15th place in a time of 15:10 which is a new personal best for Mossy.
Paddy Cummins had a very good run in the Poulmucka 8km last Friday, May 20th, he was up at the business end of the race throughout finishing in 2nd place in a time of 26:56, Well done Paddy.
MCAC Race Countdown: It's just 3 weeks to go to our 5k & 10k Road Races in Littleton on Friday June 17th at 7:30pm, Family Friendly, Walk, Jog or Run. Prizes for Top 3 Women & Men in each race.
Captain, Conor Sweeney scored three points when Tipperary were beaten by Carlow in the Tailteann Cup
