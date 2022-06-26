Moyne Ac

Munster U/14-U/19 Track & Field Championships

The final Munster Track & Field Championships took place on Saturday and Sunday 18th and 19th June and though the club had a small contingent of athletes competing they nonetheless came away with two individual medals as Leona Maher, competing in the U/19 100mts and 200mts, finished third in both events.

Leona ran 13.43 for the 100mts and 27.83 for the 200mts. Congratulations Leona on a great achievement.

Aisling O’Reilly competed in the Girls U/14 1,500mts and in a competitive race finished 12th overall in a time of 5.27.97.

At U/15 level Alana Spillane ran both the 800mts and 1,500mts finishing 3rd in her heat of the 800mts in 2.38.48 and then proceeded to the final of the 1,500mts where she finished an excellent 6th in 5.14.05.

Sarah McGinley took part in the Shot and Discus competitions at U/15 level and had two good competitions to finish fifth in both events, throwing 8.79 in the Shot and 14.58 in the Discus.

Kate and Emma Delaney competed in the Girls U/15 200mts and both finished 6th in their respective heats with Emma clocking 31.88 and Kate 34.08. The final athletes into action were the Girls U/15 relay team of Kate Delaney, Dearbhla Gleeson, Niamh Cleere and Emma Delaney and they finished an excellent 4th overall in 59.27.

Well done to all of the athletes involved and thanks to the parents for their support in bringing the athletes to the championships.



Munster U/9-U/11 Team Games

More Munster success came the way of our young juvenile athletes as the results of the U/9-U/11 team games were announced during the week.

The club had entered four teams – 2 athletes per team - into the event at U/9 and U/10 level and this resulted in both Meadhb Hall and Lily Murphy winning Munster silver medals in the U/9 2 x 60mts and 2 x Long Jump competitions. Well done to both girls on a tremendous achievement.



Also competing in that age category were Annie Ely and Orlaith Costigan and they finished 6th in the 2 x Long Jump and 11th in the 2 x 60mts competitions. In the Boys U/10 Darragh Maher and Daniel Delaney finished 8th in the U/10 2 x Long Jump competition with Senan Phelan and Fionn Phelan finishing 13th in the Boys U/10 2 x 500mts event. Well done to all.



County Juvenile B Track & Field Championships

The final County Championship of the season, the Juvenile “B” Track & Field” will be held on Saturday next in Templemore with a 1pm start.

Following their exploits in the County Track & Field Championships in May the following athletes are eligible to compete on Saturday and we hope to see them all in action – Orlaith Costigan, Annie Ely, Eva Maher, Poppy Lyons, Doireann Quinlan, Anna Concagh, Faye Murphy, Caoimhe Doyle, Abbie Manton, Roisin O’Reilly, Heidi Maher, Niamh Gleeson, Olive Spillane-Leane, Eleanor Doyle, Ruth Phelan, Darragh Maher, Senan Phelan, Geoffrey Morrissey, Fionn Phelan, Matthew Esmonde, Cian Kelly, Zach Ryan, Leo Cullen, William Morrissey, Billy Flanagan, Noah Murphy and Dáithí Cussen.

If there is any club member who has registered since May, they are also eligible to compete as indeed is any member who entered the County Track and Field in May but were unable to attend. Entries to competition secretary Ber Spillane by Tuesday evening. We wish all the athletes the best of luck.



Moyne v Newport Track Challenge

This coming Thursday night, June 23rd, Newport AC are travelling to Moyne to take part in a Track & Field Challenge. This event commences at 7pm and is open to all athletes from U/8 to U/15.

There will be a short race, middle distance race and relays and it would be great to see the club well represented on the night. Please be at the track by 6.30pm at the latest.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for June 17th was Olga Doyle. Winning amount €126. Envelopes are available at all training sessions and in Quinlan’s Pub, Moyne.

On-line options are also available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and follow the Split the Bucket tab where there are several prepay options. Thanks to all who continue to support each wee