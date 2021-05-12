Let's tap for Tipp - help keep hard earned cash in the country as businesses open up

Rays of light are beginning to shine through the shutters now and this is the chance for the people of Tipperary to pull on the blue and gold jersey

Tipperary is opening for business again this week and next, and we are putting out a very strong call to support the local domestic economy which is attempting to put the ravages of Covid-19 into the background.



It has been a long and difficult four months for business people as their premises remained shut and customers were forced to stay away. But, rays of light are beginning to shine through the shutters now and this is the chance for the people of Tipperary to pull on the blue and gold jersey; get behind the local shops, stores and businesses; and put money back into your own locality by spending in your local towns and villages.



Many customers have gotten used to buying online, often in large retail outlets with no link whatsoever to Tipperary, and in many cases even Ireland. So, shoppers should now be prudent about where they are sending their hard earned cash to - make a determined effort to buy local produce locally and the effect will be sceismic for the business owners, the villages and towns, the county and ultimately the country also.



It has been suggested that there will be a massive spending splurge from people in the county once the shops open up fully from next Monday - it will be something like a mini-Christmas experts say. Huge savings have been amassed by virtue of the fact that people were simply unable to spend their money with shops closed, services reduced and dining out all impossible.



So, the expectation now is that the wallets and purses will be opened up with a vengeance from next week- already click and collects services ae reporting significant sales throughout the county, we understand.



This week, The Tipperary Star is asking yoy to 'Tap for Tipp.' In other words, before you buy, please make every effort to buy in The Premier County and please try to ensure that what you buy is from The Premier County.



We have come through a lot of challenges over the last eighteen months - why not challenge yourself one more time to do the right thing by your community and your county, by buying Tipperary produce, in Tipperary, where possible.