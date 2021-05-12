Two for Today: Iconic brands at Tipperary hardware shop Frank Roche and Sons

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

Frank Roche and Sons Thurles

Tel: 0504-22313 and email: fproche@gmail.com

Frank Roche and Sons Ltd hardware shop first opened for business at 57 Liberty Square, Thurles in September 1960.

It was established by Frank Roche Snr aided his wife Maisie and their eldest son Allen, who worked in the business from day one.

From small beginnings the company grew under the careful stewardship of Frank Snr, who set about securing agencies for iconic brands such as Waterford Glass, Belleek China, Wedgewood, Royal Doulton, Ladro and Hummel, making them available to the people of Thurles and hinterland.

Home decorating became a key part of the business with brands such as Crown, Colortrend and Farrow and Ball.