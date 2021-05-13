Two for Today: Skincare, wellness and beauty expertise at award-winning Tipperary salon

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Aisling Health and Beauty

Tel: 0504 21066

Email: aislingoffice@gmail.com

Aisling Health and Beauty's website, Facebook and Instagram

The perfect mix of friendliness, expertise and total professionalism. If you're looking for the perfect beauty salon within a 20 mile radius of Thurles, you've come to the right place.

Skincare, wellness and beauty expertise. Winner of 12 consecutive Guinot Crown Salon Awards.