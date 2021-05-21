Two for Today: Stakelums Office Supplies

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Stakelums Office Supplies

Tel: 0504 21888

Email: denise@stakeos.ie

Website and Facebook

Family run business offering a variety of services and products. From office furniture to school books and toys we do it all! We also offer a print service and can deliver straight to your front door or business. Shop in store or visit us online!