Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our Recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Oakpark are currently recruiting for an experienced Accounts/ Office Assistant to join their office in Cahir. The ideal candidate will have at least three years experience with a similar organisation, strong knowledge of Excel and MS office products, teamwork and interpersonal skills and strong communication skills. For full job listing see this week's edition of the Tipperary Star, page 55.

• A busy garage in the Thurles area is currently recruiting for a qualified mechanic and apprentice mechanic. The role has an immediate start date. To apply please email a full CV to cumminsrepairs@gmail.com. For further information please call 086 8392477.

• The HSE are currently recruiting for a general practitioner for Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Close of entries is Thursday, November 29.

• The HSE are currently recruiting for a staff nurse for: Wexford Residential Intellectual Disability Services (WRIDS) and Damien House Services, South Tipperary/ Kilkenny. Close of entries is Friday, December 7, 2018. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on available jobs.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 55 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.