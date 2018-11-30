Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our Recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• A receptionist/ secretary is required for a busy legal practice in the Thurles area. Excellent typing skills essential. See page 55 for full details.

• The Probation Service is currently recruiting for a Community Service Supervisor in the Tipperary region. See page 55 for application details.

• Youth Work Ireland Tipperary is hiring two community youth workers. 30 hours per week, including Saturdays. Closing date for applications is December 7, 2018.

• The HSE is currently looking to hire a staff nurse for the Tipperary/ Kilkenny area. Close of entries December 7. See page 54 for full details.

• J. Hvidtved Larsen is curretly looking to recruit a workshop/ store manager based in their Thurles depot. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on the job available.

• Munster Joinery are currently looking to recruit a Service Engineer to repair and maintain windows and doors. A full clean driving licence is required. Full training will be provided. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for details on how to apply.

• Applications are invited for the position pf part-time firefighter with the following brigades: Cloughjordan and Thurles. Close of entries 4pm, December 14, 2018.

